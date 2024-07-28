HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - A major project for the production of sustainable aviation fuels in Hamburg will no longer be pursued. This is according to an answer from the Hamburg Senate to a minor question from the Left Party parliamentary group. In June 2022, it was announced that a private consortium intended to build a corresponding plant in Hamburg's Billbrook and Rothenburgsort industrial area. "The consortium has announced that it will not be pursuing the project any further," the Senate response now states.

In the response, the government stated that a responsible authority had contacted the Federal Ministry of Transport in order to promote a stronger demand for such projects. "The Senate is of the opinion that the low availability of SAF represents a significant obstacle to the urgently needed transformation of aviation," it continues. SAF stands for Sustainable Aviation Fuels.

Left-wing parliamentary group: SAF is lacking

In the view of the left-wing parliamentary group, there will be a lack of SAF in Hamburg. It is completely unclear how the demand for SAF at Hamburg Airport can be met. Suppliers for the 7,000 tons of SAF required from 2025 are nowhere in sight, said environmental policy spokesperson Stephan Jersch: "The planned production plant involving Airbus in Billbrook/Rothenburgsort has also failed according to the Senate."

The government estimates that Hamburg Airport will need around 7,000 tons of SAF in 2025, according to the response. The background to this is stricter EU legislation. According to a regulation, airport operators must facilitate access to aviation fuels containing SAF. The Senate points out that the procurement of SAF is regulated between airlines and tank companies.

Plant should produce 10,000 tons of SAF annually

According to a communication from the Senate in 2022, the utility company Uniper, the energy technology group Siemens Energy, the aircraft manufacturer Airbus and the chemical company Sasol EcoFT were involved in the "Green Fuels Hamburg" project. The planned plant should produce at least 10,000 tons of green kerosene annually for air traffic from 2026 onwards in the first expansion stage./lkm/DP/men