FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa passengers will have to improvise on Tuesday. Another warning strike at the company has led to numerous flight cancellations since Monday evening. According to Lufthansa, more than 100,000 customers could be affected. The strike is expected to last until 7.10 a.m. on Wednesday in some parts of the company, but will generally end on Wednesday night.

According to Verdi, Lufthansa employees in technology, logistics, freight and IT went on warning strike on Monday evening. The union has also called on ground staff in Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Koln/Bonn and Stuttgart to go on strike on Tuesday.

The company expects hundreds of flights to be canceled. The company had already canceled more than 50 flights at its most important hub in Frankfurt on Monday evening. Only a few intercontinental flights were still scheduled to take place.

On Tuesday, the airline plans to put 10 to 20 percent of its planned program of around 1,000 flights into the air. Munich Airport warned of considerable restrictions. According to the operators, all 23 Lufthansa flights in Hamburg and Düsseldorf will be canceled, and almost all flights in Koln/Bonn. Non-striking airports are also affected: all Lufthansa flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich have been canceled in Hanover and Bremen.

During the first wave of warning strikes almost two weeks ago, around 900 flights were canceled and more than 100,000 passengers had to reschedule. Lufthansa warned passengers on canceled flights that they should not come to the airport because the rebooking desks there were not staffed.

The background to the warning strike is the group-wide collective pay negotiations for the approximately 25,000 employees on the ground according to Verdi - including those at Deutsche Lufthansa, Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik Logistik Services and Lufthansa Engineering and Operational Services (Leos). Lufthansa is talking about around 20,000 employees.

Collective bargaining is to continue on Wednesday. Verdi described the second wave of warning strikes as necessary because Lufthansa had made no attempt to improve its existing offer in the previous negotiations./ceb/DP/zb