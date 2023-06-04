Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:20 2023-06-02 am EDT
9.303 EUR   +1.59%
INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Software AG and just barely also Krones expected in the MDax
DP
Airbus nears 500-jet order from India's IndiGo -sources
RE
Lufthansa CEO says it's premature to discuss possible takeover of Portugal's TAP
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDEX MONITOR: Evotec, Software AG and just barely also Krones expected in the MDax

06/04/2023 | 11:51pm EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - At the next index review in June, everything will almost certainly remain the same in the Dax. In the smaller indices of the Dax family, the MDax, SDax and also the TecDax, however, changes are expected. They will be announced by Deutsche Borse this Monday evening (June 5), before taking effect on Monday, June 19.

Although Deutsche Lufthansa was only recently brought into play as a candidate for promotion to the Dax, since there is currently no company in serious danger of relegation in the leading index, there could be a new opportunity in September at the earliest. This is because Lufthansa's free float stock value of 9.5 billion euros is not enough to oust Continental, currently the smallest Dax stock, from the index.

However, the fact that a discussion about inclusion became possible in the first place is due to the fact that the airline adjusted the key figures for the annual operating result (Ebitda) in 2021 in the last annual report. Previously, an operating loss was reported, now an operating profit. Lufthansa thus meets a key Dax criterion: generating an operating profit in the last two consecutive years.

In the MDax and SDax, on the other hand, changes are quite certain in June, and also in the TecDax. First and foremost, Evotec is likely to return to the mid-cap index. In May, the drug researcher had not submitted its audited annual report for 2022 on time due to a cyber attack. Deutsche Borse therefore briefly removed the stock from the index. However, as the report is now available, nothing stands in the way of a resumption in June. At the same time, U.S. telecommunications equipment supplier Adtran has to be relegated to the SDax after very heavy price losses, which means that there would again be 50 stocks in the MDax.

Index expert Luca Thorißen of investment bank Stifel Europe also expects Darmstadt-based Software AG, which is currently the subject of a takeover battle, to displace real estate group Aroundtown in the SDax. The promotion of Krones, a manufacturer of special packaging and filling equipment, to the MDax is considered to be very close. Should it succeed, it will take the place of United Internet. In contrast, wafer manufacturer Siltronic, which until recently was considered a candidate for relegation, has secured its place in the mid-cap index thanks to a massive rise in its share price since mid-May.

While Software AG will swap places with Aroundtown and Krones with United Internet, the relegation of Adtran to the SDax will most likely result in the exclusion of real estate company Dic Asset. In the TecDax, Thorißen also expects Evotec to take the place of Linux specialist Suse.

Index changes are particularly important for funds that replicate indices in real terms (physically replicating ETFs). There, the index must then be rebalanced accordingly, which can have an impact on share prices./ck/ajx/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AROUNDTOWN SA 4.22% 0.9978 Delayed Quote.-54.29%
DAX 1.25% 16051.23 Delayed Quote.15.28%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 1.25% 165.6 Delayed Quote.2.60%
DIC ASSET AG 2.08% 5.39 Delayed Quote.-29.27%
EVOTEC SE 3.98% 21.71 Delayed Quote.42.27%
KRONES AG 0.86% 105.1 Delayed Quote.0.10%
LUFTHANSA 1.59% 9.303 Delayed Quote.19.81%
MDAX 1.94% 27264.89 Delayed Quote.8.55%
SDAX 2.24% 13483.16 Delayed Quote.13.06%
SILTRONIC AG 2.15% 80.7 Delayed Quote.18.42%
SOFTWARE AG -0.61% 32.84 Delayed Quote.35.59%
TECDAX 0.00% 3239.57 Delayed Quote.10.90%
TECDAX -0.10% 3239.24 Delayed Quote.10.89%
UK 10Y CASH 0.00% 4.269 Delayed Quote.16.27%
UNITED INTERNET AG 2.90% 13.85 Delayed Quote.-26.68%
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 258 M 39 968 M 39 968 M
Net income 2023 1 469 M 1 576 M 1 576 M
Net Debt 2023 5 504 M 5 904 M 5 904 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,81x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 11 122 M 11 930 M 11 930 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 112 392
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,30 €
Average target price 12,67 €
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA19.81%11 930
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED19.35%25 405
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.63%23 787
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC38.17%20 609
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.14%16 626
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.28.65%15 906
