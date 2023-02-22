Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:32:31 2023-02-22 pm EST
9.509 EUR   -1.65%
01:03pITA Airways averts strike after wage increase accord with unions
RE
12:48pITA Airways averts strike after wage increase accord with unions
RE
02/21European Midday Briefing: Mood Downbeat on Fed Fears, Geopolitical Tensions
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITA Airways averts strike after wage increase accord with unions

02/22/2023 | 01:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: ITA Airways aircraft at Fiumicino airport in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Italian carrier ITA Airways reached a wage accord with unions on Wednesday, averting the threat of the first strike since it began flying in 2021. The agreement envisages a realignment of pay levels for ground and flight personnel with European airlines, Filt-Cgil union official Fabrizio Cuscito said in a statement. The company and unions did not disclose the size of the wage increases. Earlier this month, unions at the successor to former flagship airline Alitalia, which employs around 3,600 workers, had threatened to call a four-hour stoppage on Feb. 28 after the company delayed signing a deal over salaries. They had urged the government to intervene. Rome is discussing the sale of a minority stake in the company with German carrier Lufthansa. Salvatore Pellecchia, head of the Fit-Cisl union, said the next step is discussions on ITA's industrial plan, "also with the new partner Lufthansa", to assess the strategy for the airline, both in terms of fleet and workforce enlargement.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Sharon Singleton)


© Reuters 2023
All news about LUFTHANSA
01:03pITA Airways averts strike after wage increase accord with unions
RE
12:48pITA Airways averts strike after wage increase accord with unions
RE
02/21European Midday Briefing: Mood Downbeat on Fed Fears, Geopoliti..
DJ
02/21Study: Demand for long-distance flights remains subdued
DP
02/21Barclays starts Lufthansa with 'Overweight' - Target 14.80 euros
DP
02/21LUFTHANSA AG : Upgraded to Buy by Barclays
MD
02/21Lufthansa rises in pre-market trading - Barclays sees plenty of upside potential
DP
02/20Swiss International's Cabin Crew Union Votes Against New Labor Deal
MT
02/17Producer Prices Data, Hawkish ECB Paint German Stocks in Red
MT
02/17Portugal's prosecutors investigate lease of Airbus planes by airline TAP
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 33 063 M 35 282 M 35 282 M
Net income 2022 920 M 981 M 981 M
Net Debt 2022 6 862 M 7 323 M 7 323 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 559 M 12 335 M 12 335 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 107 970
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,67 €
Average target price 9,35 €
Spread / Average Target -3,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA24.52%12 335
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.52%27 850
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.90%23 675
AIR CHINA LIMITED1.58%22 693
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.91%18 220
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC19.41%17 716