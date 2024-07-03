Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose on expectations for a U.S. rate cut and for a busy holiday travel period for airlines.

Southwest Airlines adopted a shareholder-rights plan to make it harder for activist Elliott Investment Management to build a controlling stake in the company.

The European Union gave Deutsche Lufthansa its conditional approval to buy a minority stake in ITA Airways, the Italian carrier formerly known as Alitalia, bolstering the German carrier group's reach in Europe and its exposure to the lucrative Italian market.

