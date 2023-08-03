NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - U.S. bank JPMorgan left its rating on Lufthansa at "Overweight" with a price target of 14.10 euros after quarterly figures. The airline's key figures slightly exceeded expectations and were solid overall, analyst Harry Gowers wrote in a research note presented Thursday. However, the worsened cost situation could put a brake on the share price./edh/mis

