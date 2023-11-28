LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
November 28, 2023 at 04:59 am EST
Bernstein reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is still set at EUR 7.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|7.771 EUR
|+0.62%
|-0.88%
|+0.08%
|10:59am
LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
