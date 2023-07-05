LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein reaffirms its Sell rating
Today at 07:02 am
Bernstein analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 8.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07:16:05 2023-07-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|9.483 EUR
|+0.21%
|-0.29%
|+21.92%
