LUFTHANSA AG : RBC gives a Neutral rating
Today at 02:32 pm
Analyst Ruairi Cullinane from RBC research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 10.
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02:27:05 2023-07-07 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|9.051 EUR
|+0.46%
|-3.70%
|+16.32%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+16.32%
|11 700 M $
|+53.73%
|11 462 M $
|+22.39%
|11 121 M $
|+31.05%
|12 564 M $
|-9.04%
|13 712 M $
|+27.42%
|9 669 M $
|-27.34%
|9 650 M $
|+16.29%
|9 449 M $
|-9.25%
|14 557 M $
|-1.88%
|8 357 M $