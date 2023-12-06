LUFTHANSA AG : Receives a Sell rating from Bernstein
December 06, 2023 at 08:05 am EST
Bernstein analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at EUR 7.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|8.44 EUR
|+1.45%
|+5.36%
|+8.82%
|02:05pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+8.64%
|10 734 M $
|+14.46%
|24 084 M $
|+13.02%
|19 814 M $
|-25.47%
|15 813 M $
|-30.31%
|13 498 M $
|+43.06%
|13 132 M $
|+5.01%
|12 986 M $
|+83.82%
|12 362 M $
|-26.22%
|11 350 M $
|+27.50%
|9 649 M $