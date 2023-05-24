Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:06:01 2023-05-24 am EDT
9.188 EUR   -3.18%
07:42aLUFTHANSA AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
07:12aRyanair Secures EU Court's Favorable Ruling in Italian Airline State Aid Challenge
MT
05:46aLufthansa : and Airbus mark delivery of 600th Lufthansa aircraft at Airbus's Hamburg-Finkenwerder site
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LUFTHANSA AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

05/24/2023 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 14.25.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about LUFTHANSA
07:42aLUFTHANSA AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
MD
07:12aRyanair Secures EU Court's Favorable Ruling in Italian Airline State Aid Challenge
MT
05:46aLufthansa : and Airbus mark delivery of 600th Lufthansa aircraft at Airbus's Hamburg-Finke..
PU
04:45aEU court backs Ryanair again on state aid to Covid-hit airlines
RE
03:01aLUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
MD
05/23Lufthansa Buys Four Long-Haul Aircraft From Airbus
DJ
05/23Germany's Lufthansa orders four Airbus planes
RE
05/23Lufthansa : signs contract for four additional Airbus A350-900s
PU
05/23Deutsche Lufthansa AG signed an agreement to acquire four additional Airbus A350-900s f..
CI
05/22Germany to earmark 4 billion euros annually for power subsidy - economy minister
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 342 M 40 231 M 40 231 M
Net income 2023 1 449 M 1 561 M 1 561 M
Net Debt 2023 5 649 M 6 086 M 6 086 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,07x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 11 345 M 12 223 M 12 223 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 112 392
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,49 €
Average target price 12,67 €
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA22.22%12 223
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED15.37%24 574
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.28%23 080
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC36.36%20 425
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.32%19 135
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.26.98%15 700
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer