HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kühne has sharply criticized the management of Hamburg logistics group HHLA while signaling his willingness to take a larger stake. "I am seriously worried about the port: it is poorly structured, badly managed and cannot keep up with the competition in some other seaports," the Swiss-based entrepreneur told the "Hamburger Abendblatt" (Wednesday). Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG is 69 percent owned by the city of Hamburg.

His holding company, which in addition to the Kühne+Nagel Group also includes stakes in Hapag-Lloyd and Lufthansa, would like to make a major investment. "A port terminal would be a very good fit for that," Kühne said, adding, "I'm considering making an official takeover bid for HHLA's majority shareholding, but I know it won't find much favor with the city at the moment."

The HHLA executive board has not received an offer from Kühne, a company spokeswoman reported. Commenting on the group's situation, she said, "Despite the overall difficult economic situation worldwide, HHLA is on a solid footing and has proven its resilience even under the current challenging conditions." HHLA's share price, which at times had been above 60 euros after the Borsengang in 2007, is currently hovering at just over 10 euros./bsp/DP/mis