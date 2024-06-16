SCHWECHAT (dpa-AFX) - A long-running legal dispute between the Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines (AUA) and the investor Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber could cost the Austrian airline dearly, the "Salzburger Nachrichten" (SN) reported online on Sunday. According to the report, AUA is now prepared to settle with Al Jaber.

According to the newspaper, it is assumed that AUA will have to put at least a mid double-digit million amount on the table to settle the matter. This does not include high legal and procedural costs. The appeal proceedings alone cost EUR 1.345 million.

The legal dispute dates back to 2008: before the Austrian airline was sold to the German Lufthansa in an emergency sale with a dowry of 500 million euros, negotiations were held with the Saudi Arabian-Austrian businessman Mohamed Bin Issa Al Jaber about an investment in AUA. His company group JJW was to receive 20 percent of AUA for 150 million euros. However, it turned out that AUA had not been restructured but was in financial difficulties - and Al Jaber turned it down.

AUA then sued the sheikh for damages. At the time, he was already involved in further investment negotiations and court disputes in Austria. He responded with a counterclaim.

In April 2023, the Vienna Commercial Court ruled that Al Jaber's withdrawal from the participation agreement was justified. According to the court, a former AUA board member had deliberately withheld figures and misled Al Jaber. Instead of - as forecast - a profit of EUR 3.3 million, a loss of more than EUR 200 million was foreseeable. According to the Commercial Court, the Management Board had also breached ad hoc reporting obligations.

This January, the Vienna Higher Regional Court (OLG) rejected AUA's appeal against the first-instance ruling. The investor then announced high claims for damages. Austrian Airlines has not lodged a further appeal against the judgment of the Vienna Higher Regional Court. Instead, the Austrian Lufthansa subsidiary is seeking settlement negotiations at the highest AUA level and with the involvement of the parent company. The fact that this is now being pursued is to the credit of the new AUA board and its head Annette Mann, noted SN.

According to SN, neither party wishes to comment on the talks. An AUA spokeswoman also declined to comment to the Austrian news agency APA. The sheikh's communications agency could not be reached for comment on Sunday./fel/an/APA/men