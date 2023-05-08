Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:43:56 2023-05-08 am EDT
9.176 EUR   -0.25%
05/08Lufthansa Annual General Meeting again online
DP
05/08Frankfurt Airport takes runway out of service for two weeks
DP
05/08LUFTHANSA AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Lufthansa Annual General Meeting again online

05/08/2023 | 11:51pm EDT
FRANKFURT/MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The annual general meeting of Deutsche Lufthansa AG will again be held online this Tuesday (12 p.m.). The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of the MDax group will meet in Munich, while shareholders will only be able to follow the event on the Internet.

As in the three previous years, shareholders will be asked to forgo a dividend for 2022. After overcoming the Corona crisis, the company reported a profit of 791 million euros. However, the decisive factor for a dividend payment is the separate financial statements in accordance with the German Commercial Code, which were found to show a loss of 2.7 billion euros, mainly due to pension charges which have to be valued differently. A dividend is not to be paid again until the current fiscal year.

In his speech, which was published in advance, CEO Carsten Spohr explained the strategy adopted and continued to promote the planned acquisition of a stake in the Italian state-owned airline Ita. The agenda also includes a change in the remuneration system and authorization for the Board of Management to hold future shareholders' meetings virtually.

Karl-Ludwig Kley, the current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, is standing for re-election. In addition, manager Karl Gernandt, a confidant of the largest single shareholder Klaus-Michael Kühne, is to join the supervisory body./ceb/DP/ngu


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
E.ON SE -0.08% 12.1 Delayed Quote.29.63%
LUFTHANSA -0.25% 9.176 Delayed Quote.18.17%
MDAX -0.28% 27543.17 Delayed Quote.9.66%
Financials
Sales 2023 37 451 M 41 264 M 41 264 M
Net income 2023 1 583 M 1 744 M 1 744 M
Net Debt 2023 5 649 M 6 225 M 6 225 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,67x
Yield 2023 2,59%
Capitalization 10 970 M 12 087 M 12 087 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 93 083
Free-Float 83,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,18 €
Average target price 12,54 €
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA18.17%12 117
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.33%28 607
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.3.29%21 814
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.16%20 912
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC21.95%18 681
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED6.89%17 333
