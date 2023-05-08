Lufthansa Annual General Meeting again online

FRANKFURT/MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - The annual general meeting of Deutsche Lufthansa AG will again be held online this Tuesday (12 p.m.). The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of the MDax group will meet in Munich, while shareholders will only be able to follow the event on the Internet.

As in the three previous years, shareholders will be asked to forgo a dividend for 2022. After overcoming the Corona crisis, the company reported a profit of 791 million euros. However, the decisive factor for a dividend payment is the separate financial statements in accordance with the German Commercial Code, which were found to show a loss of 2.7 billion euros, mainly due to pension charges which have to be valued differently. A dividend is not to be paid again until the current fiscal year.

In his speech, which was published in advance, CEO Carsten Spohr explained the strategy adopted and continued to promote the planned acquisition of a stake in the Italian state-owned airline Ita. The agenda also includes a change in the remuneration system and authorization for the Board of Management to hold future shareholders' meetings virtually.

Karl-Ludwig Kley, the current Chairman of the Supervisory Board, is standing for re-election. In addition, manager Karl Gernandt, a confidant of the largest single shareholder Klaus-Michael Kühne, is to join the supervisory body./ceb/DP/ngu