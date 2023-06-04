Lufthansa CEO says it's premature to discuss possible takeover of Portugal's TAP

ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's Chief
Executive Carsten Spohr said on Sunday it was too soon to
discuss the German airline group's potential interest in taking
over Portugal's TAP as the Portuguese government is still
debating the privatisation process.
Portugal wants to keep a strategic stake in state-owned
airline TAP and will not offer all its capital in the upcoming
privatisation, the country's secretary of state for finance,
Joao Nuno Mendes, said on Friday.
"There's still discussion in Portugal how that privatisation
will take place and it's not supposed to be 100 percent
privatisation," Spohr told journalists at the annual meeting of
the International Air Transport Association in Istanbul.
At least three major global carriers, Lufthansa, Air
France-KLM and British Airways-owner IAG,
have shown an interest.
Lufthansa said last month that it was taking a 41% stake in
Italian carrier ITA Airways in the latest major consolidation in
the aviation sector in Europe.
Spohr noted that the deal was still contingent on the
European Commission's approval, but said that once it was signed
off, ITA Airways would be incorporated into the Lufthansa
group's global sales contracts to help it grow its revenue.
He added that a number of planes were still grounded due to
supply chain issues - at least 10 across the group - and that
initial deliveries of the Boeing 777X were expected in early
2025.
"Boeing are saying it's delivery in late 24 or early 25 -
which means it's early '25," Spohr said.
(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan
Fenton)