Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:20 2023-06-02 am EDT
9.303 EUR   +1.59%
01:08pAirbus nears 500-jet order from India's IndiGo -sources
RE
12:41pLufthansa CEO says it's premature to discuss possible takeover of Portugal's TAP
RE
12:38pLufthansa CEO says it's premature to discuss possible takeover of Portugal's TAP
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lufthansa CEO says it's premature to discuss possible takeover of Portugal's TAP

06/04/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ISTANBUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Lufthansa's Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said on Sunday it was too soon to discuss the German airline group's potential interest in taking over Portugal's TAP as the Portuguese government is still debating the privatisation process.

Portugal wants to keep a strategic stake in state-owned airline TAP and will not offer all its capital in the upcoming privatisation, the country's secretary of state for finance, Joao Nuno Mendes, said on Friday.

"There's still discussion in Portugal how that privatisation will take place and it's not supposed to be 100 percent privatisation," Spohr told journalists at the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association in Istanbul.

At least three major global carriers, Lufthansa, Air France-KLM and British Airways-owner IAG, have shown an interest.

Lufthansa said last month that it was taking a 41% stake in Italian carrier ITA Airways in the latest major consolidation in the aviation sector in Europe.

Spohr noted that the deal was still contingent on the European Commission's approval, but said that once it was signed off, ITA Airways would be incorporated into the Lufthansa group's global sales contracts to help it grow its revenue.

He added that a number of planes were still grounded due to supply chain issues - at least 10 across the group - and that initial deliveries of the Boeing 777X were expected in early 2025.

"Boeing are saying it's delivery in late 24 or early 25 - which means it's early '25," Spohr said. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 0.77% 1.692 Real-time Quote.37.45%
BOEING 2.58% 213.32 Delayed Quote.9.17%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 1.22% 157.9 Delayed Quote.27.50%
LUFTHANSA 1.59% 9.303 Delayed Quote.19.81%
All news about LUFTHANSA
01:08pAirbus nears 500-jet order from India's IndiGo -sources
RE
12:41pLufthansa CEO says it's premature to discuss possible takeover of Portugal's TAP
RE
12:38pLufthansa CEO says it's premature to discuss possible takeover of Portugal's TAP
RE
06/03Greens demand higher fees for flights with private jets
DP
06/02Portugal wants to keep strategic stake in TAP privatization
RE
06/02Boris Rhein names Lufthansa Dreamliner 'Wiesbaden'; Aircraft with the registration D-AB..
AQ
06/02Lufthansa's ITA deal heralds more European airline tie-ups
RE
06/01Aircraft tires damaged - Frankfurt closes renovated runway
DP
06/01Frankfurt runway back in operation
DP
06/01Brass band for take-off: Lufthansa flies again with A380 from Mu..
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 37 258 M 39 968 M 39 968 M
Net income 2023 1 469 M 1 576 M 1 576 M
Net Debt 2023 5 504 M 5 904 M 5 904 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,81x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 11 122 M 11 930 M 11 930 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 112 392
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,30 €
Average target price 12,67 €
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA19.81%11 930
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED19.35%25 405
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.63%23 787
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC38.17%20 609
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.14%16 626
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.28.65%15 906
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer