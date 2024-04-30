ANALYST CONSENSUS POLL Q1 2024

Passenger Airlines

Logistics

MRO

Other

Group

Passenger Airlines

Logistics

MRO

Other

Group

Group

Group

Average

Median

Low

High

# of estimates

in mEUR

Q1 2024

RASK

-2.6%

-2.6%

-5.1%

-0.2%

15

CASK

1.3%

1.1%

-3.4%

6.2%

13

Adjusted EBIT

-652

-653

-851

-508

14

Adjusted EBIT

17

5

-51

105

14

Adjusted EBIT

146

146

118

171

14

Adjusted EBIT

-55

-59

-91

-26

13

Total Revenue

7,661

7,644

7,171

8,242

17

Adjusted EBIT

-554

-537

-777

-373

17

Adjusted EBIT Margin

-7.3%

-7.0%

-10.8%

-4.6%

17

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

333

275

-701

1,013

13

in mEUR

FY 2024

RASK

-1.2%

-1.1%

-3.0%

0.5%

13

CASK

1.4%

1.3%

-2.0%

3.5%

12

Adjusted EBIT

1,921

1,931

1,496

2,133

16

Adjusted EBIT

176

219

-31

440

16

Adjusted EBIT

680

649

629

863

16

Adjusted EBIT

-239

-238

-447

-50

15

Total Revenue

38,592

38,450

35,890

42,517

17

Adjusted EBIT

2,539

2,535

2,084

2,729

17

Adjusted EBIT Margin

6.6%

6.6%

5.5%

7.5%

17

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

1,395

1,469

575

2,074

16

in mEUR

FY 2025

Total Revenue

40,572

40,571

36,190

44,612

17

Adjusted EBIT

2,782

2,821

2,365

2,995

17

Adjusted EBIT Margin

6.9%

6.9%

5.7%

7.5%

17

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

1,475

1,496

720

2,321

16

in mEUR

FY 2026

Total Revenue

42,220

42,200

36,700

46,725

16

Adjusted EBIT

2,890

2,965

2,236

3,524

16

Adjusted EBIT Margin

6.9%

7.0%

5.4%

8.3%

16

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

1,479

1,579

700

2,088

16

LUFTHANSA GROUP I Date of Publication: April 15, 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 03:18:07 UTC.