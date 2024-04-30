ANALYST CONSENSUS POLL Q1 2024
Passenger Airlines
Logistics
MRO
Other
Group
Passenger Airlines
Logistics
MRO
Other
Group
Group
Group
Average
Median
Low
High
# of estimates
in mEUR
Q1 2024
RASK
-2.6%
-2.6%
-5.1%
-0.2%
15
CASK
1.3%
1.1%
-3.4%
6.2%
13
Adjusted EBIT
-652
-653
-851
-508
14
Adjusted EBIT
17
5
-51
105
14
Adjusted EBIT
146
146
118
171
14
Adjusted EBIT
-55
-59
-91
-26
13
Total Revenue
7,661
7,644
7,171
8,242
17
Adjusted EBIT
-554
-537
-777
-373
17
Adjusted EBIT Margin
-7.3%
-7.0%
-10.8%
-4.6%
17
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
333
275
-701
1,013
13
in mEUR
FY 2024
RASK
-1.2%
-1.1%
-3.0%
0.5%
13
CASK
1.4%
1.3%
-2.0%
3.5%
12
Adjusted EBIT
1,921
1,931
1,496
2,133
16
Adjusted EBIT
176
219
-31
440
16
Adjusted EBIT
680
649
629
863
16
Adjusted EBIT
-239
-238
-447
-50
15
Total Revenue
38,592
38,450
35,890
42,517
17
Adjusted EBIT
2,539
2,535
2,084
2,729
17
Adjusted EBIT Margin
6.6%
6.6%
5.5%
7.5%
17
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
1,395
1,469
575
2,074
16
in mEUR
FY 2025
Total Revenue
40,572
40,571
36,190
44,612
17
Adjusted EBIT
2,782
2,821
2,365
2,995
17
Adjusted EBIT Margin
6.9%
6.9%
5.7%
7.5%
17
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
1,475
1,496
720
2,321
16
in mEUR
FY 2026
Total Revenue
42,220
42,200
36,700
46,725
16
Adjusted EBIT
2,890
2,965
2,236
3,524
16
Adjusted EBIT Margin
6.9%
7.0%
5.4%
8.3%
16
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
1,479
1,579
700
2,088
16
LUFTHANSA GROUP I Date of Publication: April 15, 2024
