Lufthansa: EU expresses concern about ITA Airways deal

The European Commission has informed Lufthansa and the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) of its preliminary view that their proposed acquisition of joint control of ITA Airways could restrict competition on certain routes in the market for passenger air transport services to and from Italy.



The Commission is concerned that customers could face higher prices or lower quality of service after the transaction.



Lufthansa and MEF now have the opportunity to reply to the Commission's statement of objections and to consult its file, as well as to request an oral hearing.



This gives Lufthansa and MEF the opportunity to propose remedies to address the preliminary competition concerns identified by the Commission. They may decide to submit remedies at any stage of the procedure up to the deadline of April 26, 2024.



