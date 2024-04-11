By Christian Moess Laursen

Lufthansa has halted flights to and from Tehran due to heightened security risks in the Middle East after the U.S warned of possible Iranian attacks on Israel.

The German carrier group said Saturday that the flights will likely be suspended until today.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in close contact with the authorities," a spokesperson told Dow Jones Newswires.

Iran has threatened to retaliate for the bombing of an Iranian diplomatic building in Syria last week, which killed top Iranian officials, believed to be the work of Israel.

U.S. intelligence reports show an attack on Israeli assets by Iran or its proxies might be imminent, U.S. officials said Wednesday.

Lufthansa peer, Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM didn't immediately respond for comment when contacted by Dow Jones Newswires.

Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-24 0356ET