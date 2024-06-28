Jens Fehlinger will be the new CEO of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS). He will assume his new role on 1 October 2024 and succeed Dieter Vranckx who will become a member of the Lufthansa Group Executive Board as of 1 July 2024.



Jens Fehlinger (43) started his professional career at the Lufthansa Group in 2006, where he held various management positions. Among other things, he was in charge of strategy and business development at Lufthansa Airlines and the operational performance management for Lufthansa Group. During the Covid pandemic, he was responsible for the Group's crisis management office and subsequently headed the ReNew restructuring project. In recent years, Jens Fehlinger has been Co-Managing Director of Lufthansa Cityline and at the same time established as managing Director the new airline Lufthansa City Airlines.



Jens Fehlinger holds a commercial pilot's license for the Airbus A320 and is currently an active pilot for Lufthansa Cityline. Fehlinger holds a graduate degree (Dipl.-Ing.) in Aviation Systems Engineering and Management from the University of Bremen, Germany, and a master's degree (M.Sc.) in Traffic and Transport from the Technical University of Darmstadt, Germany. He also received an Executive MBA from the IE Business School in Madrid, Spain.



Jens Fehlinger is married and father of two children.

Heike Birlenbach, Chief Commercial Officer SWISS, will act as interim CEO until Jens Fehlinger takes over.