Lufthansa: Operations initially resume as normal after flight chaos

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - After the Lufthansa flight chaos caused by a construction work breakdown in Frankfurt, the airline's air traffic returned to normal Thursday morning. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the airline in the morning. Cancellations or delays of flights are currently not known, she said.

According to the company, the Lufthansa problems on Wednesday had been triggered by construction work on an S-Bahn line in Frankfurt/Main. According to Deutsche Telekom, four fiber-optic cables had already been cut by an excavator on Tuesday.

Thousands of passengers with connections via the Frankfurt hub were affected by delays and cancellations as a result of the cable damage. Frankfurt Airport was closed for about three hours and reopened for landings early Wednesday afternoon.

Flight cancellations threaten nationwide on Friday: the trade union Verdi has called for an all-day warning strike at most major airports in Germany. The background is several wage disputes./fma/DP/stk