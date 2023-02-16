Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:21 2023-02-15 am EST
9.644 EUR   +0.06%
12:09aLufthansa: Operations initially resume as normal after flight chaos
DP
12:07aChaotic days for passengers: No flights due to warning strikes
DP
02/15UK Airline Flybe Fails to Secure Buyer After Collapse
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lufthansa: Operations initially resume as normal after flight chaos

02/16/2023 | 12:09am EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - After the Lufthansa flight chaos caused by a construction work breakdown in Frankfurt, the airline's air traffic returned to normal Thursday morning. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the airline in the morning. Cancellations or delays of flights are currently not known, she said.

According to the company, the Lufthansa problems on Wednesday had been triggered by construction work on an S-Bahn line in Frankfurt/Main. According to Deutsche Telekom, four fiber-optic cables had already been cut by an excavator on Tuesday.

Thousands of passengers with connections via the Frankfurt hub were affected by delays and cancellations as a result of the cable damage. Frankfurt Airport was closed for about three hours and reopened for landings early Wednesday afternoon.

Flight cancellations threaten nationwide on Friday: the trade union Verdi has called for an all-day warning strike at most major airports in Germany. The background is several wage disputes./fma/DP/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 33 063 M 35 282 M 35 282 M
Net income 2022 920 M 981 M 981 M
Net Debt 2022 6 862 M 7 323 M 7 323 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 529 M 12 303 M 12 303 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 107 970
Free-Float 83,4%
