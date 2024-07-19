1. Details of issuer
Name:
Deutsche Lufthansa AG
Street:
Venloer Str. 151-153
Postal code:
50672
City:
Cologne
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
529900PH63HYJ86ASW55
2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc.
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Jul 2024
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares
% of voting rights through instruments
Total of both in %
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
3.06 %
1.12 %
4.18 %
1,196,618,348
Previous notification
3.11 %
1.08 %
4.19 %
/
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
DE0008232125
0
35,798,871
0 %
2.99 %
US2515613048
0
766,661
0 %
0.06 %
Total
36,565,532
3.06 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Lent Securities (right to recall)
N/A
N/A
9,812,841
0.82 %
Total
9,812,841
0.82 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Contract for Difference
N/A
N/A
Cash
3,632,044
0.30 %
Total
3,632,044
0.30 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
Trident Merger LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
Trident Merger LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
%
%
%
Amethyst Intermediate LLC
%
%
%
Aperio Holdings LLC
%
%
%
Aperio Group, LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
%
%
%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
%
%
%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Fund Advisors
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.
%
%
%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
%
%
%
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
%
%
%
SAE Liquidity Fund (GenPar), LLC
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
%
%
%
BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Lux Finco S. a r.l.
%
%
%
BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
%
%
%
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Group Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock International Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Group Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Group Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
%
%
%
BlackRock (Luxembourg) S.A.
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Group Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock International Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Life Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Group Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Group Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
%
%
%
BlackRock Investment Management Ireland Holdings Unlimited Company
%
%
%
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Group Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Luxembourg Holdco S.a.r.l.
%
%
%
BlackRock UK Holdco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Group Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Fund Managers Limited
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Group Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
%
%
%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
BlackRock, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
%
%
%
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
%
%
%
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
%
%
%
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Group Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock Finance Europe Limited
%
%
%
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
%
%
%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
%
%
%
iShares (DE) I Investmentaktiengesellschaft mit Teilgesellschaftsvermögen
%
%
%
-
%
%
%
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
%
%
%
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
18 Jul 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 19 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2024 08:04:04 UTC.