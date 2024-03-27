As of 27 March 2024 the ownership structure of Deutsche Lufthansa AG by nationality was as follows:

Germany 75.8 % USA 9.2 % Ireland 4.0 % Canada 1.7 % Great Britain 1.4 % Luxembourg 1.3 % Norway 1.3 % Other 5.3 %

The conditions for maintaining the Company's licences and rights under aviation laws and agreements are met.

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board