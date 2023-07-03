As of 30 June 2023 the ownership structure of Deutsche Lufthansa AG by nationality was as follows:

Germany 73.4 % USA 11.0 % Ireland 3.5 % Great Britain 2.4 % Luxembourg 1.7 % Other 8.0 %

The conditions for maintaining the Company's licences and rights under aviation laws and agreements are met.

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board