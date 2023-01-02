Lufthansa : Shareholders' structure as of 31 December 2022

As of 31 December 2022 the ownership structure of Deutsche Lufthansa AG by nationality was as follows:
|
Germany
|
74.8 %
|
USA
|
10.5 %
|
Ireland
|
2.9 %
|
Great Britain
|
2.6 %
|
Luxembourg
|
2.4 %
|
France
|
1.4 %
|
Other
|
5.4 %
The conditions for maintaining the Company's licences and rights under aviation laws and agreements are met.
Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
