    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:39 2023-01-02 am EST
7.928 EUR   +2.10%
Lufthansa : Shareholders' structure as of 31 December 2022
PU
01/01Neste Delivers Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Brussels Airlines
MT
2022Chinese airlines to win big on border opening
RE
Lufthansa : Shareholders' structure as of 31 December 2022

01/02/2023 | 07:38am EST
As of 31 December 2022 the ownership structure of Deutsche Lufthansa AG by nationality was as follows:

Germany 74.8 %
USA 10.5 %
Ireland 2.9 %
Great Britain 2.6 %
Luxembourg 2.4 %
France 1.4 %
Other 5.4 %

The conditions for maintaining the Company's licences and rights under aviation laws and agreements are met.

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 12:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
2022Analysis-Chinese airlines primed to take advantage of border opening
RE
2022Lufthansa's Swiss To Keep Passenger Flights To China Closed Until Further Notice
MT
2022No immediate surge of Chinese tourists expected after re-opening
RE
2022British union boss: escalation of strike threatens in January
DP
2022Airports: German air traffic continues to recover only slowly
DP
2022CDU politician: stop flight connections with China because of Corona
DP
2022Italy Clears Way For Lufthansa's Minority Stake Purchase In ITA Airways
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 32 839 M 35 096 M 35 096 M
Net income 2022 699 M 748 M 748 M
Net Debt 2022 7 060 M 7 545 M 7 545 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 283 M 9 921 M 9 921 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 107 970
Free-Float 83,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,77 €
Average target price 7,98 €
Spread / Average Target 2,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA0.00%9 921
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED0.00%26 598
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.00%21 031
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%19 377
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED0.00%17 876
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC0.00%14 858