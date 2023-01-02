Lufthansa : Shareholders' structure as of 31 December 2022

As of 31 December 2022 the ownership structure of Deutsche Lufthansa AG by nationality was as follows:

Germany 74.8 % USA 10.5 % Ireland 2.9 % Great Britain 2.6 % Luxembourg 2.4 % France 1.4 % Other 5.4 %

The conditions for maintaining the Company's licences and rights under aviation laws and agreements are met.

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board