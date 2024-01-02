As of 31 December 2023 the ownership structure of Deutsche Lufthansa AG by nationality was as follows:

Germany 73.4 % USA 10.4 % Ireland 4.3 % Great Britain 1.7 % Canada 1.6 % Norway 1.6 % Luxembourg 1.5 % Other 5.5 %

The conditions for maintaining the Company's licences and rights under aviation laws and agreements are met.

Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft

The Executive Board