As of 31 March 2024 the ownership structure of Deutsche Lufthansa AG by nationality was as follows:
|Germany
|76.2 %
|USA
|8.9 %
|Ireland
|4.0 %
|Canada
|1.7 %
|Great Britain
|1.4 %
|Luxembourg
|1.4 %
|Norway
|1.3 %
|Other
|5.1 %
The conditions for maintaining the Company's licences and rights under aviation laws and agreements are met.
Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2024 09:44:01 UTC.