    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:46:12 2023-01-19 am EST
9.362 EUR   +1.12%
10:21aLufthansa Technik seeks investors in partial sale
RE
08:05aLUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein remains a Sell rating
MD
07:00aLufthansa Submits Offer for Minority Stake in ITA Airways
MT
Lufthansa Technik seeks investors in partial sale

01/19/2023 | 10:21am EST
The tail of a Lufthansa airplane is seen outside a Lufthansa Technik maintenance hangar at Munich international airport

BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa's aircraft maintenance business Lufthansa Technik plans to launch formal talks with investors this month about a partial sale, according to an employee briefing made available to Reuters.

Talks are due to start at the end of the month, with two rounds of negotiation by the summer. "We are right on schedule," said finance chief William Willms.

German airline Lufthansa, which on Wednesday offered to buy a minority stake in ITA Airways, hopes for proceeds of between 1 billion and 1.5 billion euros ($1.08 bln to $1.62 billion) for the sale of a 20% share in its maintenance arm, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Lufthansa declined to comment on the possible proceeds.

The German business is seeking a partner that not only provides financial investment but is also actively involved in the strategic development of the company, the source said.

($1 = 0.9244 euros)

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Emma-Victoria Farr; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by David Goodman)

By Ilona Wissenbach and Emma-Victoria Farr


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 32 897 M 35 588 M 35 588 M
Net income 2022 826 M 893 M 893 M
Net Debt 2022 6 955 M 7 524 M 7 524 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 068 M 11 973 M 11 973 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 107 970
Free-Float 83,4%
