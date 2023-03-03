Lufthansa accepts responsibility for computer glitch

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa is taking the blame for its computer glitch that caused around 250 flight cancellations in February. After the excavator accident at a Frankfurt railroad construction site, the systems continued to run via replacement lines until the next morning, Group CEO Carsten Spohr said on Friday. After that, the problems had "escalated" to software level.

The IT service provider is currently still reviewing the events, which probably could have been avoided by moving them to the cloud, Spohr said. Deutsche Bahn and Deutsche Telekom were not responsible, he added. Frankfurt Airport, which was flooded, was closed to landings for about three hours on Feb. 15. Thousands of passengers had to deal with delays and flight cancellations./ceb/DP/jha