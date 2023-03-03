Advanced search
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:45:35 2023-03-03 am EST
10.47 EUR   +6.16%
06:23aLufthansa accepts responsibility for computer glitch
DP
06:09aLUFTHANSA AG : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:56aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Cheered by Fed's Bostic, China Data
DJ
Lufthansa accepts responsibility for computer glitch

03/03/2023 | 06:23am EST
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa is taking the blame for its computer glitch that caused around 250 flight cancellations in February. After the excavator accident at a Frankfurt railroad construction site, the systems continued to run via replacement lines until the next morning, Group CEO Carsten Spohr said on Friday. After that, the problems had "escalated" to software level.

The IT service provider is currently still reviewing the events, which probably could have been avoided by moving them to the cloud, Spohr said. Deutsche Bahn and Deutsche Telekom were not responsible, he added. Frankfurt Airport, which was flooded, was closed to landings for about three hours on Feb. 15. Thousands of passengers had to deal with delays and flight cancellations./ceb/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.05% 21.19 Delayed Quote.13.77%
LUFTHANSA 6.25% 10.468 Delayed Quote.26.98%
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
Financials
Sales 2022 33 063 M 35 061 M 35 061 M
Net income 2022 920 M 975 M 975 M
Net Debt 2022 6 882 M 7 298 M 7 298 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 787 M 12 500 M 12 500 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 107 970
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 9,86 €
Average target price 9,35 €
Spread / Average Target -5,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA26.98%12 500
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.71%27 168
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.92%24 517
AIR CHINA LIMITED10.79%23 603
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED16.73%19 223
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC23.51%18 209