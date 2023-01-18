Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:30:40 2023-01-18 am EST
9.229 EUR   +4.84%
10:23aLufthansa bids for stake in Italian airline ITA
RE
10:11aLufthansa bids for stake in Alitalia successor Ita
DP
09:50aLufthansa : submits offer to acquire a stake in ITA
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lufthansa bids for stake in Alitalia successor Ita

01/18/2023 | 10:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FRANKFURT/ROM (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa wants to buy into Italian airline Ita Airways. It has submitted an offer to the government in Rome for a minority stake in the successor to Alitalia, the MDax group said in Frankfurt on Wednesday. As sole owner, the Italian government must now consider whether to enter into exclusive negotiations with Lufthansa for a final purchase agreement. Lufthansa also wants an option to acquire the remaining shares at a later date. Amounts were not disclosed.

This Wednesday evening, the data room set up for the renewed sales process closes in Rome. It was initially unclear whether another bidder would remain in the race. Most recently, negotiations with the financial investor Certares had not led to a conclusion. The Italian government only wants to sell Ita shares to airlines./ceb/DP/stw


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUFTHANSA 4.40% 9.183 Delayed Quote.13.37%
MDAX 1.17% 28964.48 Delayed Quote.14.01%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 0.11% 51.44 Delayed Quote.35.81%
All news about LUFTHANSA
10:23aLufthansa bids for stake in Italian airline ITA
RE
10:11aLufthansa bids for stake in Alitalia successor Ita
DP
09:50aLufthansa : submits offer to acquire a stake in ITA
PU
08:58aAir France says it won't bid for Italy's ITA Airways
RE
08:15aSTOCKS IN THE FOCUS: Lufthansa continues to be buoyed by positive in..
DP
01/17Germany's Lufthansa Seeks Full Control of ITA Airways in New Bid
MT
01/17Strike against pension reform: flight cancellations threat..
DP
01/17LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein maintains a Sell rating
MD
01/16Analysis-Airlines face hurdles to cashing in on China re-opening
RE
01/16LUFTHANSA AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 32 882 M 35 517 M 35 517 M
Net income 2022 826 M 892 M 892 M
Net Debt 2022 6 955 M 7 512 M 7 512 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 524 M 11 367 M 11 367 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 107 970
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8,80 €
Average target price 8,27 €
Spread / Average Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA13.37%11 367
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED5.43%28 476
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.16.43%24 487
AIR CHINA LIMITED7.34%22 536
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.63%18 741
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC20.15%18 043