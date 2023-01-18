Lufthansa bids for stake in Alitalia successor Ita

FRANKFURT/ROM (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa wants to buy into Italian airline Ita Airways. It has submitted an offer to the government in Rome for a minority stake in the successor to Alitalia, the MDax group said in Frankfurt on Wednesday. As sole owner, the Italian government must now consider whether to enter into exclusive negotiations with Lufthansa for a final purchase agreement. Lufthansa also wants an option to acquire the remaining shares at a later date. Amounts were not disclosed.

This Wednesday evening, the data room set up for the renewed sales process closes in Rome. It was initially unclear whether another bidder would remain in the race. Most recently, negotiations with the financial investor Certares had not led to a conclusion. The Italian government only wants to sell Ita shares to airlines./ceb/DP/stw