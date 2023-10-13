BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa flew more than 800 German nationals from Israel to Germany on Friday on four special flights organized by the German Foreign Office. A total of four planes were used, as on the previous day, according to the German Foreign Ministry in Berlin - two each to Frankfurt and Munich. On Thursday, according to the Foreign Ministry, a total of 950 Germans and their relatives had left Israel after the Hamas terror attacks - in addition to the four special flights, a ferry to Cyprus had been organized as a further option./bk/DP/men