FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa is being thwarted by the next strike: At 4.00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, cabin crew organized by the Ufo union went on strike at Frankfurt Airport. All Lufthansa departures at Germany's largest airport are to be on strike until 23:00, as confirmed by a spokeswoman for the union. Lufthansa assumed on Monday that 600 flights in Frankfurt would be canceled due to the strike, affecting 70,000 passengers.

Ufo has then called on Lufthansa cabin crew at Munich Airport to strike from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. this Wednesday (March 13). According to Lufthansa estimates, 400 flights with 50,000 passengers will not be able to take off.

At the weekend, Ufo had called on the approximately 19,000 flight attendants of Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cityline to strike. The flight attendants of the core company and the regional subsidiary Cityline had previously voted in favor of the strike in separate ballots with more than 96 percent each.

The union is demanding 15 percent more pay for the approximately 18,000 Lufthansa cabin crew and the almost 1,000 Cityline staff in the core company, with a contract term of 18 months. Ufo also wants an inflation adjustment bonus of 3,000 euros and higher bonuses.

For Lufthansa, this is one of several current wage disputes: Last week, ground staff organized by Verdi brought large parts of Lufthansa's passenger traffic to a standstill with what is now the fifth wave of warning strikes. Negotiations with Verdi are to resume this Wednesday (13.3.)./ben/DP/zb