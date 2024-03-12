FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Next strike at Lufthansa: This Tuesday (4:00 a.m.), the flight attendants of Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cityline in Frankfurt want to strike. The airline expects 600 flights at Germany's largest airport to be canceled due to the strike, which is scheduled to last until 11 p.m., affecting 70,000 passengers.

This Wednesday (March 13), the cabin crew union Ufo has called on Lufthansa cabin crew at Munich Airport to strike from 4.00 am to 11.00 pm. According to Lufthansa estimates, 400 flights with 50,000 passengers will not be able to take place there.

The Ufo union is demanding a 15 percent pay rise for the approximately 18,000 cabin crew at Lufthansa and the almost 1,000 employees of the regional subsidiary Lufthansa Cityline, with a contract term of 18 months. The union also wants an inflation adjustment bonus of 3,000 euros and higher bonuses. At the same time, Lufthansa is still engaged in wage disputes with Verdi for ground staff, among others./ben/DP/ngu