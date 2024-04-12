BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In view of Iran's threats against Israel, Lufthansa has extended the suspension of planned flights to and from the Iranian capital Tehran. "Due to the current situation, Lufthansa is suspending its flights to and from Tehran up to and including Saturday, April 13, after careful evaluation," a company spokesperson announced early Friday morning. The safety of passengers and crews is always the top priority; Lufthansa does not rely solely on government assessments, but evaluates the current security situation itself and then makes its own decisions, the statement continued.

Lufthansa had already announced last Saturday that it was suspending its flights until Thursday and stated: "We are constantly monitoring the situation in the Middle East and are in close contact with the authorities." Following a suspected Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy compound in Syria at the beginning of April, threats from Tehran towards Israel have recently increased. In response, Israel declared that it would not leave a possible Iranian attack on its territory unanswered./hme/DP/stk