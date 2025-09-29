Lufthansa will cut 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030 as part of a productivity plan based on digitization and automation. The announcement was made on Monday during the group's first investor day in six years.



The German airline is now targeting an adjusted EBIT margin of between 8% and 10% from 2028, up from a previous target of 8%. It also expects adjusted free cash flow to exceed €2.5bn per year.



According to information published last week, Lufthansa was considering cutting around 20% of its non-operational workforce. These reductions, mainly in Germany, will be carried out in consultation with social partners, the group said.



The news leaked last week and the positive impact is already reflected in the share price, AlphaValue sayes, which nevertheless considers the confirmation to be positive.



At the same time, Lufthansa plans to acquire over 230 aircraft by 2030 and intends to strengthen cooperation between its airlines to improve its overall profitability.