  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:23 2022-12-20 am EST
7.962 EUR   -1.23%
02:16aGerman Airline Lufthansa Green-Lights FY21, FY22 Bonuses for Executive Directors
MT
01:49aLufthansa exec board to receive bonuses for 2021, 2022 despite state aid - Handelsblatt
RE
01:13aEuropean airports' passenger traffic full recovery pushed back to 2025 - ACI Europe
RE
Lufthansa exec board to receive bonuses for 2021, 2022 despite state aid - Handelsblatt

12/20/2022 | 01:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: Frankfurt's airport during COVID-19

BERLIN (Reuters) - Executive board members at German airline Lufthansa will each receive several million euros as a bonus for 2021 and 2022 despite the company receiving pandemic-related state aid during that time, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

The supervisory board approved the payments at a meeting in early December, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

However, some employee representatives voted against the payment, as they saw it in violation of the rescue package conditions, according to the daily.

The German government's economic stabilisation fund saved Lufthansa from bankruptcy during the pandemic with a bailout package totalling 9 billion euros ($9.53 billion). The government sold all its shares in the airline in September.

A Lufthansa spokesperson told Handelsblatt that the money would not be paid out until 2025, if everything went well until then, meaning the payments were not retroactive but rather part of a long-term bonus.

A spokesperson did not respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

($1 = 0.9441 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32 839 M 34 839 M 34 839 M
Net income 2022 699 M 742 M 742 M
Net Debt 2022 7 060 M 7 490 M 7 490 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 637 M 10 224 M 10 224 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 107 970
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,06 €
Average target price 7,98 €
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA30.44%10 224
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED11.42%26 388
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-15.76%21 191
AIR CHINA LIMITED34.74%20 958
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED14.56%18 174
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.85%15 309