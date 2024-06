(Reuters) - Lufthansa will increase ticket prices on all flights departing from EU countries, Britain, Norway and Switzerland by between 1 euro and 72 euros($1.07-$77.24), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The airline said the surcharge will "cover part of the steadily rising additional costs due to regulatory environmental requirements" such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

($1 = 0.9321 euros)

(Reporting by Paolo Laudani; Editing by Madeline Chambers)