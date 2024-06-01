Great news for the Pacific Northwest! Today, Lufthansa began non-stop service between Seattle-Munich with the environmentally friendly Airbus A350-900 aircraft. This new flight complements the already existing daily service that Lufthansa provides from Seattle to Frankfurt.

Flight LH488 departs Munich (MUC) at 3:35pm and lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) at 4:59pm. The return flight LH489 departs Seattle at 6:50pm and arrives back in Munich at 1:45pm the following day. All times are local. The SEA-MUC flight will operate three times per week, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

"Adding direct access to Munich, Lufthansa's Bavarian hub alongside Frankfurt, is a welcome development for our customers throughout the Pacific Northwest, as well as the United States at large," said Dirk Janzen, Vice President Passenger Sales, The Americas, Lufthansa Group Airlines. "The United States is Lufthansa Group's most important market outside of the home markets, and so this new nonstop service between Munich and Seattle marks a significant step forward in connecting travelers and fostering economic ties between Germany and the U.S. west coast."

The A350-900 serves as a commitment to comfort and choice

Lufthansa's A350-900 aircraft boasts superior fuel efficiency and a modern cabin design, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable journey across the Atlantic. Passengers can choose from a variety of cabin classes to suit their travel needs, including Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. In addition to the comfort and convenience offered onboard, Lufthansa remains committed to sustainability. The airline is actively pursuing initiatives to reduce its environmental impact, including the use of fuel-efficient aircraft like the A350-900 and investment in sustainable aviation fuels.

Enhanced worldwide connectivity

Passengers can now enjoy a faster and more seamless travel experience between Seattle and Munich, a major European hub, as well as top-notch connectivity throughout Germany, all of Europe and the world. This expansion complements Lufthansa Airlines' growing North American network, which include new direct routes launching this summer from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), both to Frankfurt (FRA). Additionally, Lufthansa is bolstering capacity on the Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) - Munich route with the introduction of the A380.

Moreover, as part of the Lufthansa Group, one of the world's leading aviation organizations, Lufthansa Airlines is part of the bigger puzzle of North American summer expansion. The Group, which includes Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, and Discover, is committed to actively growing its presence across the continent. This summer has already seen SWISS launch new direct flights from Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Zurich. Further solidifying the Group's commitment, this summer Austrian Airlines will launch flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and will also place the modern 787-9 aircraft on its popular New York JFK - Vienna route. With this collective effort, the Lufthansa Group offers travelers even more possibilities for seamless connections throughout North America and Europe. The new Seattle-Munich route is an important part of the strengthen Lufthansa Group's position as a leading transatlantic carrier.

The New Service in Brief

Route Flight number Flight days Departure - Arrival (local times) Seattle - Munich LH489 3x weekly (Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays) 6:50pm - 1:45pm (+ 1 day) Munich - Seattle LH488 3x weekly (Tuesdays, Fridays, Sundays) 3:35pm - 4:59pm

Flights available athttp://www.lufthansa.com.