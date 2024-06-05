Great news for travelers in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area! Today, Lufthansa begins its brand new, non-stop service between Frankfurt, Germany and Minneapolis-Sait Paul, MN. With the commencement of this flight, the Twin Cities will receive convenient year-round access and streamlined connectivity to Germany, Europe and beyond, as a result of the vast Lufthansa Group network that spans the globe.

"We are thrilled to connect the vibrant Twin Cities, and the entire state of Minnesota, with Lufthansa's Frankfurt hub, offering a direct link for Minneapolis-St. Paul residents to Lufthansa Group's extensive network across Europe and beyond," said Dirk Janzen, Vice President Passenger Sales, The Americas, Lufthansa Group. "The launch of this route serves as a main bedrock of our summer expansion plan in the United States, the most important market outside of the Group's home markets, and we could not be happier to add more opportunities and capacity into and out of the U.S.," he added.

Flight LH482, operated with a Boeing 787-9, departs Frankfurt Airport at 11:10 a.m. touching down at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport at 1:15 p.m. Eastbound flight LH483 departs Minneapolis-Saint Paul at 3:05 p.m. and will land at 6:30 a.m. the following day in Frankfurt. All times are local. This non-stop route operates five times weekly on Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays, Saturday, and Sundays.

"We are excited to welcome Lufthansa to MSP as our newest international airline," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP. "This new service addresses growing demand for travel to Germany and other European destinations. More than 35,500 passengers are projected to travel from MSP to Germany, while nearly 365,000 are expected to fly to Europe from MSP. Lufthansa not only helps meet that demand, but also gives passengers new options for reaching other parts of the globe."

The Boeing 787-9

The new Minneapolis-Saint Paul service will operate with a Boeing 787-9 in a three-class configuration (30 Business Class seats, 21 Premium Economy seats and 215 Economy Class seats). Contributing to Lufthansa's commitment to a sustainable future in aviation, the aircraft consumes up to 30 percent less kerosene than predecessor models and produces correspondingly lower emissions. In addition, the Boeing 787-9 offers Lufthansa customers the best view of the sky by providing the largest windows that have ever been fitted on an aircraft. Their elevated position ensures stunning views even from the middle row. Plus, with a simple touch, you can adjust the window's shade to create your perfect level of in-flight ambiance.

Vast worldwide network

With the launch of Minneapolis-Saint Paul service, the Lufthansa Group carriers will operate to 26 gateways in the USA, offering some 400 weekly flights during the current summer schedule. Lufthansa Group aims to continually develop its offerings and is dedicated to expanding its network within North America with several route launches occurring in the summer season 2024. Already, Lufthansa launched a new non-stop route from Seattle to Munich, and increased capacity to Washington D.C. with an A380 from Munich. Following the Minneapolis-Saint Paul launch, Lufthansa will start direct service from Raleigh-Durum to Frankfurt on June 6th. SWISS, also part of Lufthansa Group, recently began flights to both Washington DC and Toronto, Canada,

With easy worldwide connectivity as a main priority for customers, Lufthansa is well equipped to respond to this need. Minneapolis-Saint Paul customers will benefit from the direct link to Lufthansa's Frankfurt hub. Additionally, as a member of the Lufthansa Group, one of the world's leading aviation organizations, Lufthansa offers customers access to an extensive worldwide network. Lufthansa Group is comprised of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, and Discover and has code share flights with United Airlines and Air Canada, as a result of the Atlantic Joint Venture.

The New Service in Brief

Route Flight number Flight days Departure - Arrival (local times) Minneapolis - Frankfurt LH483 5x weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday) 3:05pm - 6:30am (+ 1 day) Frankfurt - Minneapolis LH482 5x weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday) 11:10am - 1:15pm

Flights are now available athttp://www.lufthansa.com