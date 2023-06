Combined with wage increases that were already paid last September, the revised offer amounts to a salary increase of 18.5%, which would be paid over several years until 2025, added Handelsblatt.

"The committees are currently leaning towards the offer. It is still too early for a final decision," Marcel Groels, head of the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), told Handelsblatt.

(Writing by Anastasiia Kozlova; editing by Matthias Williams)