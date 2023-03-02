Advanced search
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
2023-03-02
9.825 EUR   -0.83%
Lufthansa : orders 22 latest-generation long-haul aircraft – total list price of 7.5 billion US dollars
PU
05:43aCarsten Spohr to steer Lufthansa for another five years
DP
05:36aLufthansa's Spohr gets another five years as CEO
RE
Lufthansa : orders 22 latest-generation long-haul aircraft – total list price of 7.5 billion US dollars

03/02/2023
The Lufthansa Group is purchasing more state-of-the-art long-haul aircraft. The Group Executive Board has resolved to order

  • ten Airbus A350-1000 passenger aircraft
  • five Airbus A350-900 passenger aircraft
  • seven Boeing 787-9 'Dreamliner' passenger aircraft

The orders were approved today by the Supervisory Board of parent company Deutsche Lufthansa AG. The aircraft concerned will be delivered to the Lufthansa Group from the mid-2020s onwards. Based on list prices, the order is worth a total of about 7.5 billion US dollars and is in line with Group's mid-term financial planning.

The Lufthansa Group is also in advanced negotiations to acquire further long-haul aircraft which could be made available at shorter notice.

Carsten Spohr, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, says: "With our purchase of 22 further Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s, we have secured the delivery of more than 50 latest-generation long-haul aircraft for the member airlines of the Lufthansa Group since the pandemic began. These aircraft will be equipped with our new long-haul cabins, including the latest-generation seats in all classes of travel. And the combination of our superb employees on the ground and on board, these highly advanced aircraft and our latest seating product on board will position our airlines well to the fore again within the premium segment. These new aircraft will also play a decisive role in helping us achieve our carbon emission reduction goals by 2030 as fuel-efficient aircraft which incorporate the latest manufacturing technology are by far the greatest lever for providing more climate protection within the aviation sector."

With today's orders included, the Lufthansa Group will take delivery of 108 state-of-the-art long-haul aircraft such as the Airbus A350-1000, the Airbus A350-900, the Boeing 787-9 and the Boeing 777-9 over the next few years. In doing so, the Group will operate the quietest, most profitable and most economical long-haul aircraft that are currently in service. On average the new aircraft consume just 2.5 liters of fuel per passenger per 100 kilometers - some 30 percent less than their predecessor aircraft types.

The new long-haul aircraft will also replace older aircraft types. In the medium-term future, six such subfleets will be taken out of service: the four-engined Boeing 747-400s, Airbus A340-600s and Airbus A340-300s and the two-engined Boeing 777-200s, Boeing 767-300s and Airbus A330-200s. This will reduce the quadjet contingent within the Lufthansa Group fleet to under 15 percent: prior to the pandemic, quadjets made up some 50 percent of the groupwide aircraft fleet.

In addition to the agreement on the purchase of the new aircraft, Airbus and Lufthansa have also signed a 'Memorandum of Understanding' to further strengthen their cooperation in the field of sustainability and future technologies. This includes the intensified use of sustainable aviation fuels, the further optimization of operations through a more efficient flight management and exploration into the use of hydrogen.

In total, and including the advanced short- and medium-haul aircraft of the Airbus A320neo family, the Lufthansa Group currently has over 200 firm orders for new aircraft of the latest generation which will be delivered over the next few years.

The Airbus A350-1000

The Airbus A350-1000 will be a new addition to the Lufthansa Group fleet. The aircraft is 73.8 meters long and offers some 15 percent more capacity than the Airbus A350-900. The ten A350-1000s on order should primarily be deployed in premium-heavy markets. Therefore all these aircraft will be equipped with a First Class cabin.

The Airbus A350-900

Lufthansa already operates 21 of these aircraft with sizeable success. With the five aircraft ordered today, the Lufthansa Group will now take delivery of 33 further transports of this long-haul aircraft type.

The Boeing 787-9

Three Boeing 787-9s are presently in Lufthansa Group service. With today's order included, 36 further Boeing 787-9s will join the Group fleet over the next few years.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Lufthansa AG published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 13:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
