HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Due to an engine problem, a Lufthansa plane en route to Frankfurt landed in Hamburg again on Sunday shortly after takeoff. The reason was an irregularity in an engine display, a spokesman for the airline said. The engine had been shut down, he said. "The cockpit crew declared an air emergency as a precaution and in accordance with procedures for a prioritized landing," the Lufthansa statement said. The Airbus A321 landed normally in Hamburg and passengers deplaned normally, it said. Safety on board was not compromised at any time.

It was a precautionary safety shutdown of an engine by the cockpit crew, the Lufthansa spokesman explained. This was a routine and trained procedure. The aircraft could land safely and normally with only one engine.

The Airbus would remain in Hamburg for further technical investigation. Passengers on flight LH 017 were to be rebooked. The airline expressed its regret for the inconvenience./bsp/DP/nas