TEL AVIV/FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa plans to resume flights to Israel from January. After halting its regular scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv after the start of the Gaza war, the airline plans to offer seven weekly connections from Germany to the Israeli coastal metropolis again from January 8, the company announced on Friday. There will initially be four weekly flights from Frankfurt and three flights per week from Munich.

The two other airlines in the Lufthansa Group, Austrian Airlines and SWISS, will also be offering weekly flights to Tel Aviv again from the first half of January, Lufthansa added. Together with the flights from Germany, this corresponds to around 30 percent of the regular flight schedule.

Two days after the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on Israel on October 7, the airline had suspended its scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv. However, Lufthansa subsequently flew numerous German nationals from Israel to Germany on special flights organized by the Federal Foreign Office./rme/DP/nas