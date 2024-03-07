FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - When Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr presents his balance sheet this Thursday, technicians and check-in staff will be demonstrating for more money outside the deserted Frankfurt Airport. With the fifth wave of warning strikes, employees at several airports are demanding a larger share of the profits. The MDax group had announced that the operating profit (adjusted EBIT) should be around 2.7 billion euros.

With the flight attendants, another group of employees has also prepared to strike shortly before the important Easter business. In a ballot that ended on Wednesday, more than 96 percent voted in favor of industrial action, as the cabin crew union Ufo reported. A date has not yet been set.

However, Spohr has other issues to deal with in addition to the faltering wage negotiations and ongoing strikes. Just a few days ago, the Supervisory Board announced a comprehensive restructuring of the Executive Board, in which only Michael Niggemann, Head of Human Resources, will remain alongside Spohr. Four managers are leaving, three new ones are coming. The EU's approval of the German company's acquisition of the Italian state-owned airline Ita is also still in limbo./ceb/DP/jha