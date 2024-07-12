Lufthansa: profit forecast lowered for 2024

July 12, 2024 at 09:38 am EDT Share

On Friday, Lufthansa lowered its operating profit forecast for fiscal 2024, citing a recent drop in passenger traffic in Asia.



The German airline now expects adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) of between €1.4 and €1.8 billion this year, compared with its previous target of around €2.2 billion.



Its free cash flow is now expected to be well below the €1 billion mark in 2024, compared with its previous forecast of 'at least' €1 billion.



Following these adjustments, Lufthansa shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange lost around 2% on Friday afternoon.



Lufthansa, which also reported provisional results for the second quarter, said it had generated adjusted Ebit of 686 million euros, compared with a profit of 1.1 billion euros a year earlier.



Lufthansa's profit warning follows one issued by Air France-KLM earlier this month, and disappointing forecasts from US-based Delta yesterday.



The company expects to publish its final second-quarter results on July 31.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.