Lufthansa raises 2022 profit forecast, shares rise

Lufthansa saw strong demand for air travel and better-than-expected earnings in October and November, it added.

The group's previous EBIT forecast was for more than one billion euros.

Lufthansa already raised its profit outlook in October, helped by strong demand for air travel that continued its post-COVID recovery.

Lufthansa's shares were up 4.4% at 0935 GMT, among the best performers of Germany's midcaps index. The stock is up 30% year to date.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

