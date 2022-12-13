Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Lufthansa
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHA   DE0008232125

LUFTHANSA

(LHA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:09 2022-12-13 am EST
7.980 EUR   +3.62%
05:04aLUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
04:42aLufthansa raises 2022 profit forecast, shares rise
RE
04:38aEuropean shares subdued ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lufthansa raises 2022 profit forecast, shares rise

12/13/2022 | 04:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa pilots on strike at Frankfurt airport

(Reuters) - Lufthansa expects to achieve adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in 2022, the German flag carrier said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lufthansa saw strong demand for air travel and better-than-expected earnings in October and November, it added.

The group's previous EBIT forecast was for more than one billion euros.

Lufthansa already raised its profit outlook in October, helped by strong demand for air travel that continued its post-COVID recovery.

Lufthansa's shares were up 4.4% at 0935 GMT, among the best performers of Germany's midcaps index. The stock is up 30% year to date.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

(Reporting by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk; additional reporting by Linda Pasquini in Gdansk; Editing by Paul Carrel and Christoph Steitz)


© Reuters 2022
All news about LUFTHANSA
05:04aLUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
04:42aLufthansa raises 2022 profit forecast, shares rise
RE
04:38aEuropean shares subdued ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
04:00aDeutsche Lufthansa Ag : Lufthansa Group raises earnings forecast for 2022
EQ
12/12Lufthansa's Swiss Orders Five New Airbus A350-900 Planes
MT
12/12LUFTHANSA AG : Mainfirst sticks Neutral
MD
12/09Executives of Lufthansa, ITA Airways Meet Ahead of Italian Flag Carrier's Potential Sal..
MT
12/09ITA and Lufthansa executives met ahead of possible sale -report
RE
12/08LUFTHANSA AG : Bernstein reiterates its Sell rating
MD
12/08Climate activists glue themselves to airport tarmac in Berlin and Munich
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LUFTHANSA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 32 348 M 34 055 M 34 055 M
Net income 2022 675 M 711 M 711 M
Net Debt 2022 7 537 M 7 934 M 7 934 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 206 M 9 692 M 9 692 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 107 970
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart LUFTHANSA
Duration : Period :
Lufthansa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LUFTHANSA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,70 €
Average target price 7,63 €
Spread / Average Target -0,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carsten Spohr Member-Management Board
Remco J. Steenbergen Chief Financial Officer
Karl-Ludwig Kley Head-Finance Division
Ola Hansson Chief Operating Officer
Christine Behle Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LUFTHANSA24.61%9 692
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED10.02%26 196
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-13.51%21 632
AIR CHINA LIMITED31.99%19 846
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.06%17 538
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-13.25%15 876