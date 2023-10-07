FRANKFURT/TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa is reducing its flights to Israel following major attacks from the Gaza Strip. "Against the backdrop of the current security situation in Tel Aviv, Lufthansa Group Airlines is reducing the flight program to/from Tel Aviv this Saturday for operational reasons," the company announced Saturday in response to a request from Deutsche Presse-Agentur. The company did not initially provide further details and affected flights. On the Frankfurt Airport homepage, Lufthansa's two scheduled departures to Tel Aviv on Saturday were indicated as cancelled./wem/DP/zb