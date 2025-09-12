The Lufthansa Group announced on Friday that it plans to reorganize its internal structure to strengthen cooperation between its four main airlines—Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, and Brussels Airlines—with the aim of improving the group's efficiency and profitability.



This new organization will involve greater integration of activities in areas such as processes, financial management, and cross-functional collaboration, but each airline will retain its autonomy in terms of customer experience, i.e., in-flight services, catering, and flight operations management.



However, network management for short- and medium-haul flights will now be managed at the group level, using a model similar to that already in place for long-haul flights for the past decade, with a view to promoting faster decision-making.



Future cooperation will be organized mainly through group function boards, which will bring together representatives of the airlines and the group's central functions to evaluate and decide on strategic issues in a transparent manner.



Four such bodies will be set up to oversee hubs, technology, human resources, and finance, each of which will also have a supervisory body responsible for financial monitoring.



At the same time, IT functions will be consolidated under the leadership of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Grazia Vittadini to accelerate digitalization and innovation within the group.



The new structure is scheduled to be implemented on January 1, 2026.



