FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG will report this Tuesday (07:00 a.m.) on the start of 2024, which was marked by strikes. At the company itself, ground staff and cabin crews had stopped work in the first quarter in their respective collective bargaining disputes. In addition, aviation security staff at the airports went on warning strike several times, preventing passengers from boarding flights. With the exception of two smaller negotiations at the regional subsidiary Lufthansa Cityline and the vacation airline Discover, all wage disputes have now been resolved.