VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - There is a threat of a strike at the Austrian Lufthansa subsidiary AUA at the beginning of Easter. A representative of the Vida union told the APA news agency on Saturday that the on-board staff would strike from Maundy Thursday until Good Friday afternoon unless an agreement was reached at the last minute. In the event of the strikes, 430 flights would be canceled, affecting 52,000 passengers, according to the airline. "Escalation measures by the works council and the union do not contribute to finding a solution," an AUA spokeswoman continued. One day of strike means a financial loss of around ten million euros.

The airline had offered a salary increase of up to 18 percent for flight attendants and pilots, it said. According to the union, the current offer only covers inflation. In principle, the employees see a need to catch up on the alignment of AUA salaries with those in the rest of the Lufthansa Group./mrd/DP/nas