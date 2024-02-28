BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa ground staff are to go on a three-day warning strike from today (Wednesday, 6.00 a.m.). This time, only technical staff are being called out, and no flight cancellations are expected, according to the Verdi union. This is the third warning strike of the current collective bargaining round. Several hundred flights were canceled in each of the previous labor disputes.

Verdi had recently rejected a new offer from Lufthansa as insufficient after two days of wage negotiations. In essence, the Group had only improved its offer in two areas. The union had entered the negotiations with the core demand of 12.5 percent more pay for employees, but at least 500 euros more per month. The fifth round of negotiations is scheduled for March 13 and 14.

Verdi negotiator Marvin Reschinsky accused the employers of sitting out the negotiations. If nothing changes, passengers would soon be affected by warning strikes again./bf/DP/he